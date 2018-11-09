Solitron Devices, Inc. (SODI) Major Shareholder Olesen Value Fund Gp Llc Purchases 26,400 Shares

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) major shareholder Olesen Value Fund Gp Llc purchased 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $71,016.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Solitron Devices stock remained flat at $$2.61 during trading on Friday. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771. Solitron Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

Solitron Devices Company Profile

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

