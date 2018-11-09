Solium Capital (SUM) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Solium Capital (TSE:SUM) had its price target increased by Haywood Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

SUM has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Solium Capital from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a c$12.86 rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Solium Capital from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Laurentian lifted their target price on Solium Capital from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Solium Capital from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Get Solium Capital alerts:

Shares of TSE SUM traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.18. 114,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,428. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Solium Capital has a 12 month low of C$9.91 and a 12 month high of C$13.24.

Solium Capital (TSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$34.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solium Capital will post 0.230760329052824 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Graeme Broadfoot sold 3,370 shares of Solium Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$37,070.00.

Solium Capital Company Profile

Solium Capital Inc provides cloud-enabled services for administration, financial reporting, and compliance related to equity-based incentive plans in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Shareworks software platforms, such as Plan Admin that unifies various plans to get trusted data and timely reports; Shareworks Participant Experience, which provides a tool for participants to manage their equity plans; and Shareworks Forms Filing for achieving compliance with Section 16 SEC filing requirements.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Solium Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solium Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.