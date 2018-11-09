Soma Hits One Day Volume of $112,635.00 (SCT)

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Soma has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. Soma has a total market cap of $662,080.00 and approximately $112,635.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00001303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Cryptopia.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006795 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00025256 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00307193 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00001196 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Soma (SCT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,916,976 tokens. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Soma is soma.co.

Soma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

