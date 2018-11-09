Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Nissan Motor (NSANY) Share Price

News articles about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have trended somewhat negative on Friday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a news sentiment score of -1.55 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSANY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 41,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,032. Nissan Motor has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

