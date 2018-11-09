Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Likely to Impact T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Share Price

News articles about T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. T. Rowe Price Group earned a daily sentiment score of 1.28 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the asset manager an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $161.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.11.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,798. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $127.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.37. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.57%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

