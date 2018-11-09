Sophos Group’s (SOPH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Sophos Group (LON:SOPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 645 ($8.43). UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SOPH. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Sophos Group from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Sophos Group in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.93) target price for the company. Finally, Numis Securities raised Sophos Group to an “add” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sophos Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 553.67 ($7.23).

SOPH stock opened at GBX 360.80 ($4.71) on Friday. Sophos Group has a 12-month low of GBX 258.70 ($3.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 675.62 ($8.83).

In other news, insider Nick Bray sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.87), for a total value of £10,046.60 ($13,127.66).

Sophos Group Company Profile

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

