Southern Co (SO) Shares Sold by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 207,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Southern by 31.7% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 367,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 88,300 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 187.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,951,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,983,000 after purchasing an additional 141,770 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of -0.09. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.47%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $775,985.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at $481,821. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Howard Weil initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.96.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

