Southern (SO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern (NYSE:SO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SO traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 80,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,112,449. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Southern has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $52.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SO. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.96.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $775,985.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,821. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Southern by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Southern by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 48,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 430,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,948,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

