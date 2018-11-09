Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

Southwest Gas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Southwest Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $82.51 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $62.53 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $668.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America set a $76.00 price target on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In other news, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $41,335.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,129.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

