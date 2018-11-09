Southwestern Energy (SWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $938.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to post sales of $938.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $882.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $809.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southwestern Energy.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.13 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 22.07%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Scotiabank set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.74.

NYSE:SWN traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,495,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,146,104. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

In other news, SVP Jennifer N. Mccauley sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $63,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,098.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,871,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,598,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430,243 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,793,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369,474 shares in the last quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP now owns 29,450,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $156,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 1,380.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,603,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

Read More: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.