Southwestern Energy (SWN) Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst R. Rashid now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. B. Riley also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SWN. Scotiabank set a $7.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.74.

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.65. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.72.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.13 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 22.07%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer N. Mccauley sold 10,850 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total value of $63,798.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,098.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2,836.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16,533 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 819.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,377 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.