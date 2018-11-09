Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Rating Increased to Neutral at Wedbush

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on ONCE. ValuEngine lowered Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Spark Therapeutics from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 21st. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Spark Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spark Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.52.

Get Spark Therapeutics alerts:

ONCE stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. Spark Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $96.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.27.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.22). Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 127.82%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 463.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 1,045.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 39.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.