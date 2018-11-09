SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 425.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,741 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.03 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $30.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.0682 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

