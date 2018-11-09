SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) Stake Lowered by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after buying an additional 60,206 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 590.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 37,957 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $939,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $38.71 and a 52-week high of $49.97.

About SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

