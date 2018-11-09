Speedy Hire (SDY) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Peel Hunt increased their target price on Speedy Hire from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

LON SDY traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 59 ($0.77). The company had a trading volume of 49,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,619. Speedy Hire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.17 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 63.20 ($0.83).

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, site and traffic management, communications, survey, plant, lifting, safety equipment and ATEX, pipework and engineering, and rail equipment; power and pump equipment; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

