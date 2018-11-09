Spirent Communications (SPMYY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Spirent Communications stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. Spirent Communications has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.