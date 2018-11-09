Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPR. Standpoint Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.24. The stock had a trading volume of 531,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,122. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $77.54 and a 1 year high of $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Charles L. Chadwell sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $1,004,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,987.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $42,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,346,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 530,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after buying an additional 39,242 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.3% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 51.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 21.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

