Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) Stake Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,733 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (the Trust) is a closed-end trust. The Trust invests in unencumbered and fully allocated London Good Delivery (LGD) gold bars. The Trust was created to invest and hold substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. The Trust invests in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated physical gold bullion and does not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

