Square, Inc. (SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey Sells 103,035 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $8,202,616.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 31st, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $7,395,852.30.
- On Wednesday, October 24th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $7,571,011.80.
- On Wednesday, October 17th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $7,964,605.50.
- On Wednesday, October 10th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $8,281,953.30.
- On Wednesday, October 3rd, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $10,063,428.45.
- On Wednesday, September 26th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $9,817,174.80.
- On Wednesday, September 19th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $8,995,985.85.
- On Wednesday, September 12th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $9,314,364.00.
- On Wednesday, September 5th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $9,243,269.85.
- On Wednesday, August 29th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $8,639,484.75.
SQ stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.27. The company had a trading volume of 17,258,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,558,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -732.70 and a beta of 4.30. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $101.15.
Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.19 million. Square had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Cognios Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on SQ. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Square from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Square from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Square in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Square in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Square from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.59.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
