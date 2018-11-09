SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 9.4% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $23,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $110,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $124,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 809.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

VO opened at $156.02 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $167.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

