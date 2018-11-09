SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FV. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3,384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/srs-capital-advisors-inc-takes-position-in-first-trust-dorsey-wright-focus-5-etf-fv.html.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.