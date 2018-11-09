SSR Mining (SSRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSRM traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $10.42. 1,395,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,796. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of -0.41.

A number of analysts have commented on SSRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Howard Weil raised SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SSR Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

