St. Joe (JOE) versus Portsmouth Square (PRSI) Head-To-Head Survey

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) and Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for St. Joe and Portsmouth Square, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score St. Joe 0 0 0 0 N/A Portsmouth Square 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares St. Joe and Portsmouth Square’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio St. Joe $98.80 million 9.38 $59.57 million ($0.15) -101.80 Portsmouth Square $57.10 million 0.92 $3.64 million N/A N/A

St. Joe has higher revenue and earnings than Portsmouth Square.

Risk & Volatility

St. Joe has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portsmouth Square has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of St. Joe shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of St. Joe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.7% of Portsmouth Square shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares St. Joe and Portsmouth Square’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets St. Joe 61.38% 1.62% 1.02% Portsmouth Square 7.92% -5.95% 8.29%

Summary

St. Joe beats Portsmouth Square on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes. It primarily sells developed home sites and parcels of entitled undeveloped land. The Resorts and Leisure segment owns and operates the WaterColor Inn resort, vacation rentals, restaurants, golf courses, a beach club, two marinas, and other resort amenities; and manages The Pearl Hotel. The Commercial Leasing and Sales segment leases retail, office, and commercial properties, as well as cell towers and other assets. It also plans, develops, entitles, manages, and sells commercial land holdings for retail, office, hotel, multi-family, and industrial uses. The Forestry segment grows and sells pulpwood, saw timber, and other forest products. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 115,000 acres in Northwest Florida. The St. Joe Company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in WaterSound, Florida.

Portsmouth Square Company Profile

Portsmouth Square, Inc., through its general and limited partnership interest in Justice Investors Limited Partnership, owns and operates a hotel under the Hilton brand in San Francisco, California. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five-level underground parking garage. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Portsmouth Square, Inc. is a subsidiary of Santa Fe Financial Corporation.

