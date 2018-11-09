Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Sold by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 7,574 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $68.72 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Starbucks from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.48.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $8,783,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $5,459,088.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,832 shares of company stock worth $15,052,087 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

