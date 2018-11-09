Stars Group (TSG) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSG. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Stars Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stars Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

TSG traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.22. 2,235,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,014. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Stars Group has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $38.95.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $571.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.68 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.01%. Stars Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stars Group will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSG. AXA boosted its holdings in Stars Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 87,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Stars Group by 253.7% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 133,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 96,022 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Stars Group by 1,495.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,271,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,725 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Stars Group by 143.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,624,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stars Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,051,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 235,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

