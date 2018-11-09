Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0368 on Top Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last week, Status has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, IDAX, OKEx and Upbit. Status has a market cap of $127.69 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007820 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00148960 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00250786 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $658.57 or 0.10274691 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011245 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Status

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Cobinhood, Tidex, CoinTiger, Ethfinex, Gate.io, GOPAX, Kyber Network, DEx.top, Neraex, TOPBTC, LATOKEN, Bittrex, Poloniex, Kucoin, Bancor Network, DragonEX, HitBTC, Huobi, Ovis, ChaoEX, BigONE, Binance, OKEx, Radar Relay, IDAX, Gatecoin, ABCC, DDEX, IDCM, Liqui, IDEX, OTCBTC, Livecoin, Bithumb, Koinex, ZB.COM and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

