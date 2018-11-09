Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

STML has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Stemline Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of STML stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,385. The company has a market capitalization of $467.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.58. Stemline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,694,000 after purchasing an additional 116,672 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 42,262 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 101,679 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 559,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 35,893 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.