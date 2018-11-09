Stephen L. Bruffett Purchases 20,000 Shares of Schneider National Inc (SNDR) Stock

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) CFO Stephen L. Bruffett purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $448,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,480 shares in the company, valued at $661,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Schneider National stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. Schneider National Inc has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Schneider National had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Schneider National from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $7,385,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $2,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

