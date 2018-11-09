Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Granite Construction Inc. (GVA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,714 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Granite Construction worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the second quarter worth about $245,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 50.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Granite Construction news, Director Claes Bjork bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.25 per share, for a total transaction of $287,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Granite Construction and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Granite Construction and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Shares of GVA opened at $53.85 on Friday. Granite Construction Inc. has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

