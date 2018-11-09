Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,522 Argo Group (AGII)

Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group (NASDAQ:AGII) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Argo Group by 84.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Argo Group in the third quarter valued at $394,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group in the second quarter valued at $423,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Argo Group in the third quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Argo Group in the second quarter valued at $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGII opened at $58.85 on Friday. Argo Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15.

Argo Group Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks.

