Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for Sterling Construction in a report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $291.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STRL. BidaskClub raised Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Construction in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sterling Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $13.12 on Thursday. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $329.10 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 23,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 9.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 28.4% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

