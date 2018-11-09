STMicroelectronics’ (STM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised STMicroelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.48.

STM stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 79,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,834. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.41%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 17.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,028 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 20,401 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 96.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,477 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at $718,000. Institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

