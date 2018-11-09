Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Servicemaster Global Call Options (SERV)

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,067 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,667% compared to the typical daily volume of 117 call options.

Shares of SERV opened at $43.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. Servicemaster Global has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.00 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 1,857.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after buying an additional 868,601 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $609,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Finally, Chesapeake Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on Servicemaster Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Gabelli assumed coverage on Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Servicemaster Global from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “$57.21” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Nomura restated a “$57.21” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

