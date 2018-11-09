Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,950 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,119% compared to the typical volume of 160 call options.

In related news, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $191,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Shares of THS stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.41. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

