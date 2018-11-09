Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.56 Million Position in Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (RWK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.40% of Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 295,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 22,348 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 227,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 197,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 107,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 444.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 31,744 shares in the last quarter.

Get Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of RWK stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $55.27 and a 52-week high of $65.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.56 Million Position in Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (RWK)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/stratos-wealth-partners-ltd-has-1-56-million-position-in-oppenheimer-sp-midcap-400-revenue-etf-rwk.html.

Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.