Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,518 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 37.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,473,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,644,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,808,000 after purchasing an additional 864,451 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 49.6% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,528,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,738,000 after purchasing an additional 838,271 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,407,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $110.10 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $73.69 and a 52-week high of $116.61. The stock has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.19.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $63,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $64,929.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,934,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,376,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,881,684 shares of company stock valued at $133,274,076. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

