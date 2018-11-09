Strs Ohio Has $642,000 Stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 931.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the second quarter worth $120,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the second quarter worth $188,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the second quarter worth $205,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.46. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $48.56.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

