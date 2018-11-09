Strs Ohio Purchases New Stake in MFA Finl Inc/SH (MFA)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,918,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21,015 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,870,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,762,000 after purchasing an additional 256,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,789,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,363,000 after acquiring an additional 591,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MFA Finl Inc/SH alerts:

MFA stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. MFA Finl Inc/SH has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.38.

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. MFA Finl Inc/SH had a net margin of 80.58% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MFA Finl Inc/SH will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. MFA Finl Inc/SH’s payout ratio is currently 101.27%.

MFA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Compass Point set a $8.00 target price on shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. MFA Finl Inc/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Strs Ohio Purchases New Stake in MFA Finl Inc/SH (MFA)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/strs-ohio-purchases-new-stake-in-mfa-finl-inc-sh-mfa.html.

MFA Finl Inc/SH Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Finl Inc/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Finl Inc/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.