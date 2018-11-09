SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Shares of PAA traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.82. 339,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $27.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14,250.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, VP Chris Herbold sold 10,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $279,072.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,881.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 127.66%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.