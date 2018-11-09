Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) Receives $25.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.75.
SMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 491,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 674,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $12.14. 617,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,619. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $27.15.
About Super Micro Computer
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.
