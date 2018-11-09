Superior Industries International (SUP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.29

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 14759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

SUP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Barrington Research set a $15.00 price target on Superior Industries International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Superior Industries International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Superior Industries International from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.83.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Superior Industries International Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the second quarter worth $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 753.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the second quarter worth $215,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth $304,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/superior-industries-international-sup-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-8-29.html.

About Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.