Symrise (SY1) Given a €82.50 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €82.50 ($95.93) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €74.09 ($86.15).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €72.54 ($84.35) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.