Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.47), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 44.98%. Synchronoss Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ SNCR traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,699. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $12.12.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

In related news, Director William J. Cadogan bought 96,152 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $564,412.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Cadogan bought 56,348 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $291,319.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,281. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 27,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 32,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

