Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,218 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 32,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,677,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 469.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 28,866 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Stephens cut Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/synchrony-financial-syf-shares-sold-by-daiwa-securities-group-inc.html.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.