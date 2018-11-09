Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 283.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 364.3% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 32,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 13.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 42.9% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 9.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 61,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.85, for a total transaction of $367,576.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,587,449.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,609 shares of company stock worth $3,416,177. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.20, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.27. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.13 and a 12 month high of $103.40.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $779.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Synopsys to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Synopsys to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/synopsys-inc-snps-shares-bought-by-ifp-advisors-inc.html.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.