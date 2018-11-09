Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1,694 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 48.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,325,152 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,112,000 after buying an additional 3,374,289 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter valued at $191,593,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter valued at $170,243,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,484,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $151,227,000 after buying an additional 28,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,822,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $79,098,000 after buying an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.78. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.95 and a beta of 1.03.

National-Oilwell Varco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 5,284 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $238,097.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,801.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 11,112 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,523.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOV. Barclays lifted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.27.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

