Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,551 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,572 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,479 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,574 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 56,992 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ EA opened at $93.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.12 and a fifty-two week high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $3,280,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,750 shares of company stock worth $12,200,643 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Electronic Arts to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “$146.56” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Electronic Arts to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.68.

WARNING: “Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,551 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/synovus-financial-corp-sells-2551-shares-of-electronic-arts-inc-ea.html.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.