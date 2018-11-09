Synovus Financial (SNV) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Synovus Financial to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Synovus Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.46.

NYSE SNV traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $37.69. 1,620,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $36.24 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $363.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Blair purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,199.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth W. Camp purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $110,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,064.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,945,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,436 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 52.3% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,597,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,245,000 after purchasing an additional 891,789 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at $766,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 23.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 179,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 34,263 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $78,199,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

