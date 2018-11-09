Synthetic Biologics Inc (SYN) Short Interest Down 57.6% in October

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,160 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the October 15th total of 655,659 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 412,730 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synthetic Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of Synthetic Biologics stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. 322,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,270. Synthetic Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.39.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its lead product candidates are in Phase III development, such as SYN-004 that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C.

