Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of SYN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.83. 5,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,240. Synthetic Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synthetic Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

WARNING: “Synthetic Biologics (SYN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/synthetic-biologics-syn-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-39-eps.html.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its lead product candidates are in Phase III development, such as SYN-004 that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.